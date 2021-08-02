Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.22% of EnPro Industries worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.25.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.