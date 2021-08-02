Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.79 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

