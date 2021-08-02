Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.80 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659,776 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $129,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE DB opened at $12.51 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

