Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.77% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

