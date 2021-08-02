Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.52 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 379,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $104.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

