Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.22 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.42 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

