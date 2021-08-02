Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.14 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 833,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.71% of CNX Resources worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

