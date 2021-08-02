Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 391.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

HALO stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

