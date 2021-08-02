Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.07% of First Merchants worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.73 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.