Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,297 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.58% of Allison Transmission worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

ALSN opened at $39.91 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

