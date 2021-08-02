Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 84,795 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.24% of Delek US worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

