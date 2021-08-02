Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.29% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $20.05 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.