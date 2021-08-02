Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

