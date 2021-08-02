Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 149,390 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,418 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 149,390 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.75 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.