Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,097 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.49% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 365,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

