Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.