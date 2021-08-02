Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 593.90 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71). 228,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 232,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

The stock has a market cap of £982.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

