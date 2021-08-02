Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 3,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

