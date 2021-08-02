Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 3.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

