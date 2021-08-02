Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 668,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 123,969 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,152. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

