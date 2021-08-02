Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,596. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26.

