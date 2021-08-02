Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.77. 3,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,614. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.