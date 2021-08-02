Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $78.45. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,789. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86.

