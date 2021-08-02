Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

