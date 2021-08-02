Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.