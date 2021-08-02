Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $106.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.