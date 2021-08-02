SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 22.09%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

