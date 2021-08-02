Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

