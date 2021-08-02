Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SGMS stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $80.81.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
