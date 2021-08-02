SciPlay (SCPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SciPlay stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

