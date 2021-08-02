SciPlay (SCPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SciPlay stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
