Scotiabank Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.36.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,276. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$27.89 and a 12 month high of C$42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

