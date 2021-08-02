Scott Vollet Sells 56,436 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $8,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

