Scry.info Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $66,011.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

