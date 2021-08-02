Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $30.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,110.00. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,265.69. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,390.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

