Seagen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

SGEN stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.66. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.