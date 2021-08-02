Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.