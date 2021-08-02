Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

