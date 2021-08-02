Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.07 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.