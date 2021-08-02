Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($5.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.15).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

