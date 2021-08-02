Seaport Res Ptn Comments on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $146.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

