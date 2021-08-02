Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX stock opened at $226.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

