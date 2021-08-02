Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SM opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 395,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

