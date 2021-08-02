Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,305.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 39097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,277.50 ($16.69).

Several research analysts recently commented on STB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.