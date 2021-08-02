SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 0.5% Today

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $5,837.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00011644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

