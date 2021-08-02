SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

