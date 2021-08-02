SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,117.42. The company has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

