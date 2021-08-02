Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WTTR stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.
About Select Energy Services
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
