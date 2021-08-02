Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.19. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 11,062 shares changing hands.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

