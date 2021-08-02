Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,004,662.29 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIGI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

