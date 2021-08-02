Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,004,662.29 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SIGI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.