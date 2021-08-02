Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SIGI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.84. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.