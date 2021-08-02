SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.5%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 6,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 384,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

